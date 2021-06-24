Microsoft Reveals Windows 11, Latest Version Since 2015

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) made interesting revelations of its latest Windows operating system since 2015 today, Reuters reported.

Windows App Store: The new Windows Store will allow software developers to use their own in-app payment system and keep 100% of the fees or use Microsoft's payment processor for 12% commission.

Recently, Microsoft had criticized Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) 30% App Store commission and the policy of forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payments systems. The Windows maker had slashed commissions on games sold through the store to 12%, from the 15% it takes on regular apps. Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Play Store also charges developers commissions.

Android: Microsoft will also let users find and run Android mobile applications on their laptops and PCs with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) technologies.

Microsoft announced a way to install Android apps on Windows PCs through Amazon's Appstore platform, CNBC reported.

Windows 11 will support Android apps through Amazon's app store.

Interestingly, the Amazon App Store doesn't offer Google's popular Android apps like Gmail, Maps, and other Google services.

Some New Features: Windows 11 will include the ability to more seamlessly undock a computer connected to an external monitor to take a call in a quieter room and then return to the docking station afterward.

Microsoft will integrate its Teams chat software directly into the operating system, intensifying competition with Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). It's also getting more videoconferencing features akin to Apple's FaceTime or Mac Messages.

Microsoft is bringing some features from its Xbox consoles to Windows 11. Windows 11 will include automatic HDR. It also announced direct storage, which allowed large game worlds to load with speedy hard drives quickly.

Microsoft will include new tools for tipping content creators, including local news outlets directly in the OS.

Why It Matters: Microsoft recently reached a market capitalization of $2 trillion, as the only company apart from Apple to reach the milestone.

Apple's iOS and Google thwarted Windows-powered Microsoft's rise in the 1990s from PCs fixture as mobile phones displaced PCs as the primary computing device for billions of users.

Interestingly, Microsoft's computing segment, which includes Windows revenue, accounted for $48.2 billion of its $143 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

Windows 10 has 1.3 billion users compared to Apple's total installed device base of 1.65 billion users. Alphabet's beats both with 3 billion Android users.

Windows PCs and laptops had lost some market share in 2020 to Google's Chromebooks as schools opted for cheaper devices for online learning but still retained over 80% market share.

Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.42% at $266.38 on the last check Thursday.