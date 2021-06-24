Wendys Partners To Expand Presence In Central Asia
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN), the owners of Kusto Group, and Global Investors Limited, have announced three strategic development agreements to expand Wendy’s brand presence in the Central Asia Region over the next nine years.
- These partners will help bring Wendy’s presence to a total of 65 restaurants across The Republic of Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan by 2030.
- On these lines, Kusto Group and Wissol Group opened the first two Wendy’s restaurants in Kazakhstan located in the historic center of Almaty earlier this year.
- “We’re excited to expand Wendy’s presence across the Central Asia Region with world-class, experienced franchisees that have strong operations experience, local development expertise, and a proven track record for growing brands internationally,” Abigail Pringle, President, Wendys.
- Price action: WEN shares are trading lower by 0.98% at $23.
