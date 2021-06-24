 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 145 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 11.19% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $267.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $344.68 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) stock set a new 52-week high of $238.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $776.79 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $239.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.94%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares hit a yearly high of $270.63. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock made a new 52-week high of $297.56 Thursday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $395.50 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $297.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.38%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares broke to $168.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a yearly high of $486.25. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $239.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a yearly high of $913.71. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $409.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.95%.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.45 on Thursday, moving up 3.29%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.66.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a yearly high of $187.37. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares set a new yearly high of $100.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $272.13 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.56. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock made a new 52-week high of $258.37 Thursday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a yearly high of $622.78. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.02 on Thursday, moving up 2.13%.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares set a new yearly high of $55.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.33.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares broke to $528.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.7%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $243.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $214.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.22%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $246.80 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.83 on Thursday, moving down 0.9%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were down 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.04.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $106.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.2%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares set a new yearly high of $132.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $522.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a yearly high of $605.74. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares set a new yearly high of $229.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $409.38 with a daily change of down 2.6%.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares broke to $232.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares set a new yearly high of $45.33 this morning. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares set a new 52-week high of $165.34 on Thursday, moving down 0.52%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.45.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $370.57.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares broke to $466.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.8%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.88 on Thursday, moving up 1.39%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.64 Thursday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.89 on Thursday, moving up 0.4%.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 2.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.37.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares broke to $355.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.97%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.04 on Thursday, moving up 0.91%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $161.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.28%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.96 for a change of down 0.9%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $201.12. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit $140.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.10 Thursday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.57.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares were down 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.98 for a change of down 0.54%.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares broke to $66.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.65%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $94.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.77%.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $68.82. Shares traded up 0.95%.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares were up 2.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.74%.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit $189.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.99%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.90. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares hit a yearly high of $16.35. The stock traded up 3.17% on the session.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares were up 4.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.64.
  • WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) shares hit $80.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares broke to $51.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.23%.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit a yearly high of $72.20. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.97.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.51.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $96.00. Shares traded down 0.73%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.39%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $66.41. Shares traded up 1.5%.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares hit $25.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.04%.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.64.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.18 for a change of up 1.37%.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.50. Shares traded up 1.58%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a yearly high of $83.45. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.39 on Thursday, moving up 0.06%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to $19.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares broke to $104.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.0%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.57 Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.59 Thursday. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.
  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $60.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares were down 0.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.54 for a change of down 0.6%.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.09. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.
  • Linx (NYSE:LINX) shares broke to $7.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
  • OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.53.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.77%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 4.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.75 for a change of up 4.78%.
  • DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.77. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.95 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.27%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.89.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $76.42. Shares traded up 2.18%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.48. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.25 on Thursday, moving up 1.49%.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.21%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.97.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.50 for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.22 this morning. The stock was up 11.19% on the session.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.60. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares were up 3.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.06.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.40. Shares traded up 1.31%.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares hit a yearly high of $32.24. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.67.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.20.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.99. Shares traded up 2.33%.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.34. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.80. Shares traded up 3.53%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.18 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 6.17%.
  • Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.73. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • Teekay (NYSE:TK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.07 with a daily change of up 2.15%.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCZ) shares hit a yearly high of $5.34. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares were up 5.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.87 for a change of up 5.16%.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.74. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.90. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.88. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.26. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares set a new yearly high of $5.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.47. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.57. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.00 with a daily change of down 0.18%.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.83 with a daily change of up 1.43%.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.33 Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) shares hit $15.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.86%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.95. Shares traded up 2.9%.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.37. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX:CDOR) shares were up 5.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.63 for a change of up 5.57%.
  • North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.85. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.64%.
  • Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.36%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

