Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 145 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:KEQU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 11.19% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $267.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!