Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 8 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Clorox (NYSE:CLX).

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 11.92% to reach a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $170.52. Shares traded up 0.1%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.