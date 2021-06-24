 Skip to main content

LGI Homes Partners With Modsy For Immersive Virtual Reality Web Experiences

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIHhas announced a partnership with Modsy, an online interior design company, to continue to bring new, innovative experiences to LGIHomes.com.
  • The collaboration will add immersive user interactions utilizing virtual renderings, known as 360° Looks.
  • The design elements included in this new interaction also allow visitors to imagine how space can be used and what life in their new home could look like.
  • "We are excited to introduce our new collaboration with Modsy, which enables us to continue to deliver on our goal of providing an industry-leading user experience throughout every stage of our buyer's journey," said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes' CMO.
  • Price action: LGIH shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $154.55 on the last check Thursday.

