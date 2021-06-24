LGI Homes Partners With Modsy For Immersive Virtual Reality Web Experiences
- LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) has announced a partnership with Modsy, an online interior design company, to continue to bring new, innovative experiences to LGIHomes.com.
- The collaboration will add immersive user interactions utilizing virtual renderings, known as 360° Looks.
- The design elements included in this new interaction also allow visitors to imagine how space can be used and what life in their new home could look like.
- "We are excited to introduce our new collaboration with Modsy, which enables us to continue to deliver on our goal of providing an industry-leading user experience throughout every stage of our buyer's journey," said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes' CMO.
- Price action: LGIH shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $154.55 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.