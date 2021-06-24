78-Year-Old Harrison Ford Injured During 'Indiana Jones 5' Fight Rehearsal

Harrison Ford has gone on a medical hiatus from the production of “Indiana Jones 5” after injuring his shoulder during the rehearsal of a fight scene.

What Happened: According to a Deadline report, the 78-year-old star’s injury will not halt the U.K.-based production on the film, which is the first installment in the franchise since 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” said a spokesperson for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

What Else Is Happening: The first entry in the franchise, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” premiered in 1981 and Ford wasn't even the original choice to play the fedora-wearing archeologist-turned-action hero. Tom Selleck was picked for the part, but was unable to gain release from his contract on the CBS series “Magnum P.I.”

Steven Spielberg directed “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and its four sequels, but absented himself from this latest endeavor. James Mangold, director of “Wolverine” (2013) and “Ford v Ferrari” (2019), is directing the new film.

This isn't the first time that Ford has been injured while making a film. He sustained a serious back injury during the making of “Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom” (1984) and fractured a leg on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015).

Photo courtesy of Disney.