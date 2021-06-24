 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

78-Year-Old Harrison Ford Injured During 'Indiana Jones 5' Fight Rehearsal
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Share:
78-Year-Old Harrison Ford Injured During 'Indiana Jones 5' Fight Rehearsal

Harrison Ford has gone on a medical hiatus from the production of “Indiana Jones 5” after injuring his shoulder during the rehearsal of a fight scene.

What Happened: According to a Deadline report, the 78-year-old star’s injury will not halt the U.K.-based production on the film, which is the first installment in the franchise since 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” said a spokesperson for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Related Link: UK Targets Disney, Netflix And Amazon With New Streaming Regulations

What Else Is Happening: The first entry in the franchise, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” premiered in 1981 and Ford wasn't even the original choice to play the fedora-wearing archeologist-turned-action hero. Tom Selleck was picked for the part, but was unable to gain release from his contract on the CBS series “Magnum P.I.”

Steven Spielberg directed “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and its four sequels, but absented himself from this latest endeavor. James Mangold, director of “Wolverine” (2013) and “Ford v Ferrari” (2019), is directing the new film.

This isn't the first time that Ford has been injured while making a film. He sustained a serious back injury during the making of “Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom” (1984) and fractured a leg on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015).

Photo courtesy of Disney.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Understanding Walt Disney's Unusual Options Activity
Why Disney's Stock Looks Ready To Pop
Stock Wars: New York Times Company Vs. News Corp
What's Up With Roku, ViacomCBS Stocks
Want to Host Live Movie Watch Parties Easily (and Profitably)? This Company Has You Covered
UK Targets Disney, Netflix And Amazon With New Streaming Regulations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Indiana Jones 5 Steven Spielberg trendy storyNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com