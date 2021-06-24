 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AmpliTech Bags Follow-On Order For Low Noise Amplifier Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
AmpliTech Bags Follow-On Order For Low Noise Amplifier Technology
  • AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPGprocured a follow-on order for its low noise amplifier (LNA) technology from a Fortune 500 global defense and aerospace customer.
  • The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • The products are likely to ship in Q3 of 2021.
  • AmpliTech bagged a ~$120,000 trial order for its ultra-low noise amplifiers from a significant Fortune 200 Defense contractor in April.
  • In March, AmpliTech won over $500,000 of orders from a significant Fortune 100 defense contractor and a primary satellite and cable TV broadcaster.
  • The company raised $23 million from a secondary share sale in April.
  • Price action: AMPG shares traded lower by 2.56% at $4.77 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMPG)

AmpliTech To Acquire Initial Stake In SN2N; Joint Venture To Collaborate For Stronger Communication Security Solutions
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com