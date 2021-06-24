 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Novavax

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:

During Q1, Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported sales totaled $447.23 million. Despite a 14.1% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $208.63 million. In Q4, Novavax brought in $276.66 million in sales but lost $182.85 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Novavax's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Novavax posted an ROCE of -0.2%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Novavax's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Novavax reported Q1 earnings per share at $-3.05/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-3.6/share.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Jim Cramer Says Moderna 'Excellent Company And Stock' With Reach Beyond COVID-19
14 Biotech Stocks To Watch Over The Next 6 Months
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Incyte, Ascendis FDA Decisions, Liver Congress Presentations And 4 IPOs
Biden Administration Devotes Over $3.2B For Development Of Oral Antiviral Therapies For COVID-19: CNBC
Raw Material Shortage Holding Up Novavax's COVID-19 Shot Manufacturing, Says Serum Institute
25 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com