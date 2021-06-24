Radisys, COMSovereign Collaborate To Power 5G Edge Compute Technology
- ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMS) and telecom solutions provider Radisys Corporation collaborated to empower customers with new, end-to-end telecommunications solutions.
- The arrangement will help to drive COMSovereign's O-RAN-compliant 5G solution with the SAGUNA Multi-access Edge Cloud (MEC) and Radisys' Connect 5G RAN software portfolio to address private 5G and edge computing deployments and use cases.
- Together, COMSovereign and Radisys will seek to fast-track the deployment of 5G networks in Defense, Public Safety, and Commercial markets by reducing time-to-market and the massive capital expenditure.
- Radisys Connect 5G software suite helps build networks that deliver the high capacity, massive connectivity, and ultra-low latency required for 5G services.
- Radisys will help integrate and commercialize COMSovereign's 5G RAN Core and MEC-based products and solutions for a full range of applications.
- Price action: COMS shares traded higher by 1.72% at $2.36 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
