Quantum, Supermicro Partner To Expand Object Storage Software Solutions Coverage
- Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) collaborated with enterprise computing provider Supermicro to deliver object storage solutions to extract more value from their increasing data stores.
- It will help Supermicro's customers, resellers, and integrators quickly purchase scalable, software-defined object storage software to manage and monetize massive amounts of unstructured data.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The solution combined with Supermicro high-density, high-capacity servers delivers the scale, flexibility, and performance required for massive data workloads.
- Additionally, Quantum announced a new release of ActiveScale object storage software that restructures the way organizations store, manage, and extract value from their growing stores of unstructured data.
- ActiveScale 6.0 software delivers unlimited scalability and consistent performance at any scale without compromising data availability, durability, and security.
- The software is now available as a subscription on qualified platforms, including the new ActiveScale X200 platform and through Supermicro.
- Price action: QMCO shares traded lower by 1.40% at $7.05 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
