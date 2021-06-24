Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders, which dropped 1.3% in April, are expected to increase 2.0% in May.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The first-quarter GDP is expected to increase 6.4%.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to widen to $87.9 billion in May from $85.7 billion in April.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 380,000 for the June 19 week from 412,000 in the prior week.
- Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to rise 0.4% in May from a 0.3% increase in April.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 29 in June from 26 in the previous month.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
