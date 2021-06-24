 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says Will Do His 'Best' To Give Long-Term Tesla Shareholders Preference In Starlink IPO

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 4:24am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says Will Do His 'Best' To Give Long-Term Tesla Shareholders Preference In Starlink IPO

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Thursday he would look to give long-term Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders preference in the Starlink initial public offering as and when that happens.

What Happened: In a tweet response to a query seeking details on the Starlink IPO, Musk said that wouldn't happen until the unit delivers a “reasonably predictable” revenue, which is still a few years away, adding he would do his best to ensure long-term Tesla shareholders get preference. 

Musk, who leads Tesla alongside SpaceX, said a public listing before the business attains steady revenue would be “very painful.” 

Starlink, which is currently in the beta phase, is a SpaceX venture designed to beam down the internet, especially in remote areas from satellites in orbit to Earth. 

See Also: Starlink Begins Taking Preorders, Musk Eyes IPO When Cash Flow Predictable

SpaceX offers the service at $99 a month and an additional $499 one-time cost for the kit that includes a user terminal and Wi-Fi router to connect to the satellites.

In May this year, the company claimed it had secured more than 500,000 orders for its super-fast, satellite-based internet service Starlink.

See Also: Starlink Has Received Over 500,000 Orders; Elon Musk Says Challenge Will Be When Internet Service Has 'Several Million' Users

Why It Matters: Musk told reporters in 2019 that Starlink could generate $30 billion a year in revenue, making the company a hot target for a potential IPO.

Starlink has launched over 1,000 satellites and hopes to have 4,425 in orbit by 2024. The FCC has approved 11,943 satellites to be launched by Starlink.

Musk had in September last year said retail investors would get top priority in the Starlink IPO. 

Interest in the space-based internet network is on the rise as more companies are looking into the capabilities. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp’s (NYSE: LMT) space unit has tied up with Omnispace LLC to roll out something similar and in direct competition with SpaceX.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.3% higher at $656.57 on Wednesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk's Development Efforts Could Give Dogecoin A 'Value Floor,' Hopes Cardano Founder
Tesla Joins Top WallStreetBets Interests As Stock Surges; Clover Health Tops The Chart
Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading
CNBC Traders Look For Tesla To Run Beyond $700 Per Share
Tesla Energy Goes To China, Bringing Solar and Powerwall
Tesla Model 3 Becomes First EV To Top Cars.Com American-Made Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Internet space SpaceX StarLinkNews IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com