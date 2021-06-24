 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Working On A 'Journalism Project' With New York Magazine
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2021 1:48am   Comments
Share:
Apple Working On A 'Journalism Project' With New York Magazine

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working with New York Magazine in a journalism project with connections to Apple News, David Hasell, the Editor-in-Chief of New York Magazine revealed in a WWD interview this week.

What Happened: Hasell was asked if Apple News helped the magazine’s focus on subscriptions even though it did not help the New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT).

“We’re working with Apple right now on a journalism project together and that has unlocked some opportunities for us,” said Hasell.

“It seems to be fairly consistent with the larger strategy of thinking about this place as a subscription business, but I don’t think Apple News has been a game changer for us.”

Apple Shares closed 0.21% lower at $133.70 in the regular session on Wednesday.

Why It Matters: This month, it was reported that the German competition authority has begun an investigation into Apple rival and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s News Showcase platform.

See Also: Apple's Business Model Is To Sell 'Overpriced, Obsolete' Hardware, iPhone Users Are 'Digital Slaves,' Says Telegram Founder

The inquiry’s mandate is to ensure there is no discrimination between individual publishers.

Earlier this year, Google threatened to deprive Australians of its search engine if the government went ahead with implementing a law that would have forced it to pay local media for content.

The search engine giant later rolled out its News Showcase Platform in Australia in an effort to bypass the law.

Read Next: Microsoft Joins Apple In The $2T Valuation Club

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

This Pizza Stock Has Better 10-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Microsoft Going Even Higher Prior To Windows 11 Unveiling
What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apple
Apple Defends App Store Policy Citing User Privacy, Ransomware Attack Protection
Record Highs In Sight: After Nasdaq Hit All-Time Peak Tuesday, S&P 500 Index On The Cusp
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech iPhone journalism New York MagazineNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com