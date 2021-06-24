Tesla Connects East And West China With 3,100 Mile Supercharger Route

One of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) greatest advantages is its Supercharger network. Tesla has more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide that have extremely high charging speeds exclusively for its electric vehicles.

To travel long distances, electric vehicles need a string of high-speed, reliable charging stations. If even one gap in charging options exists, it can lead to a dramatically more difficult or even impossible trip.

Tesmanian shared that Tesla has made significant strides in its Supercharger network.

In China, Tesla now has a Supercharger route allowing customers to travel 3,100 miles. This route includes 27 Supercharging stations linking the East and West of China.

5000 kms with 27 Supercharger Stations👉Tesla opens the longest Supercharger route from east to west in China�#TheSilkRoute @TeslaCharging pic.twitter.com/QUucp0qjK3 — Tesla Greater China (@teslacn) June 19, 2021

Tesla shared a promotional video showing the range of terrains Tesla owners can now explore with this new Supercharger route. The longest distance between these chargers is approximately 186 miles, an easy feat for even Tesla's lowest range vehicles.

