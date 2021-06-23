Want to Host Live Movie Watch Parties Easily (and Profitably)? This Company Has You Covered

Live commentary on everything from music videos, to sports and even video games constitute a fast-growing form of entertainment. The amount of hours consumers spent watching live streaming content nearly doubled last year - growing from 1.971 billion in April 2019 to 3.934 billion in April 2020. Despite this rise, no one has been able to harness online engagement for how we watch films.

SideStream as an Alternative to Modern Streaming

SideStream seeks to redefine the movie streaming marketplaces with a platform that allows influencers of all sizes to efficiently monetize their followings, while opening new avenues for studios to drive revenue from their vast libraries, keep their content fresh, and offering users an exclusive experience where they can interact directly with someone whose opinion they care about while they watch popular films together. Though some sites offer limited opportunities for co-viewing, SideStream is the first of its kind to offer a revenue-sharing model that encourages promotion and incentivizes usage on a wide scale.

Founders Neal Tiles and Kevin Pereira are entertainment industry veterans who noticed the potential for growth in this young landscape and saw an opportunity for SideStream to become the go-to destination for influencers, filmmakers, and everyday movie fans to further engage with their audiences by hosting streaming parties of films ranging from modern box office hits and classic favorites to independent features.

The result is a virtual movie theater that combines popular aspects of social media and live streaming, bringing communities closer together in both private and public viewing parties.

How SideStream Works-Influencers Earn Revenue Through Engagement of Their Followers

As the entertainment industry continues to grow and expand, production studios large and small are seeking ways to further diversify the revenue they derive from their content. SideStream’s platform is designed with these studios in mind, with part of its mission being to help them monetize their content and reintroduce classic titles through viewing parties that give fans a chance to engage with these properties in new and unique ways.

By working with major studios such as Universal, SideStream is able to license top-tier films that would typically be available only through a pay-per-view site like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video or a premium subscription site like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Disney (NYSE: DIS) Plus.

SideStream’s incentives extend to all viewing party hosts no matter how big or small their following—giving them the power to generate revenue 43 times faster than on ad-based platforms like YouTube or Twitch. Hosts also have the ability to choose between public and private events, with public events requiring users to purchase a virtual ticket whose price is partially decided upon by the host. When added later this year, private SideStream events will feature a movie rental at a fixed price—the cost of which will decrease as more friends join in.

Pereira and Tiles believe the most successful watch parties are led by a primary host who is responsible for leading the conversation, providing commentary, and engaging fans.

Google Endorsement

SideStream’s approach was recognized by Google’s Android TV, which handpicked the platform for a coveted place within its inaugural Innovation Initiative. The global program grants developers with resources to help bring a shared vision for communication and entertainment to life.

How to Invest in SideStream

Global entertainment and media is a $2.1 trillion industry offering potential for additional growth and revenue opportunities. SideStream aims to establish itself as a primary platform in this new digital space, and in addition to the distribution agreement with Universal Pictures, has received development support from Google’s Android TV—which selected SideStream for its inaugural Innovation Initiative. Investors interested in being part of SideStream’s journey can contribute to the platform’s crowdfunding campaign through August 2021. For more information, click here.