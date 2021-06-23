Nurosene Creates Mental Health Advisory Council and Olympian Michael Phelps Dives In

Photo by Matthew Ball on Unsplash

Mental health is no longer something you have to suffer through in silence. In fact, people talk about mental health and therapy openly now, bringing awareness to the forefront and giving rise to treatment and tools. One company is taking a digital approach to mental health by providing evidence-based ways to improve mental balance around the globe. And one person who’s battled mental health issues for a long time, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, joined its advisory council to lend his expertise on the subject. The company’s name is Nurosene (CSE:MEND).

Who is Nurosene?

Daniel Gallucci, a functional neurologist, started Nurosene in 2020 to bring tools and strategies to everyone who needs help. The treatments he provides through Nurosene are usually only earmarked for use in a specialized clinical environment. But Gallucci recognized that not everyone can or is willing to seek professional help. That doesn’t minimize the fact that they need this help. And with the pandemic keeping people in quarantine and out of social situations, the need for mental guidance is needed now more than ever.

To bring these practical yet scientific methods to as many people as possible and ensure they’re helpful, it’s essential to seek expert consultation from those who know what it’s like to fight mental illness. That’s why Nurosene decided to ask Michael Phelps to join its Mental Health Advisory Council along with NFL star Richard Sherman and other mental health industry leaders.

The Michael Phelps Connection

Although you might know Michael Phelps from watching him battle other Olympic swimmers for his 23 gold medals, that wasn’t his only fight. Internally, he was drowning in depression, which led to unhealthy coping mechanisms and his final retirement from swimming after the 2016 Olympic games in Rio. After leaving his career and focusing on his mental health, Phelps became a strong advocate for bringing awareness to what it’s like to live with mental illness.

Quarantine took a significant toll on him, and he described the pandemic as “one of the scariest times” he’s been through, and Phelps knew he couldn't be the only one.

Big Names Big Influence

Joining Nurosene’s advisory council allows Phelps to collaborate with the other council members to share his perspective and brainstorm ideas about how to encourage others to seek help. The council’s collective knowledge will help the company develop the most helpful tools for those who need them.

By having a known Olympic athlete and mentor on the council, Nurosene hopes to draw on Phelps’ experience to reach more people of all ages with its 4-step method approach to mental health: movement, brain, nutrition and recovery.

Strong Minds for a Bright Future

There’s no reason for people to suffer alone without the proper guidance and tools to bring them out of the darkness in the age of technology and science. Bringing cutting-edge wellness treatments to those in need requires a strong team of experts willing to share their knowledge and speak openly about their experiences. Those discussions could lead to innovative ideas that bring a personalized approach to dealing with mental issues and improving brain health and performance. Building a brighter future starts with help from Phelps and others familiar with the unique challenges people face on the road to mental wellness.