 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carnival Resumes Cruising In US, Caribbean And Europe; Adds Two Additional Ships To Fleet by 2023

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
Carnival Resumes Cruising In US, Caribbean And Europe; Adds Two Additional Ships To Fleet by 2023
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCLhas announced plans from eight cruise line brands to resume guest cruise operations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe.
  • AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn sailing are the brands that are expected to start operations.
  • The brands will resume operations using a gradual, phased-in approach, with sailings announced on 42 ships to date through the end of the fiscal year 2021, representing 52% of the company’s total capacity across its global fleet of 91 cruise ships.
  • “The broader restart of cruising marks a critical step in the recovery of our brands and the industry as a whole, which provides a major economic impact and supports jobs across multiple sectors around the world,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer.
  • Carnival has also announced it will grow its fleet by two additional ships by 2023.
  • Price action: CCL shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $28.15 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Carnival
Why Carnival Shares Are Moving Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Earnings Calendar Quiet Today, But Big Names Including FedEx, Nike Ahead Later In Week
Carnival Corp Partners With Guy Fieri's Kitchen To Deliver Burger Offerings
Earnings Calendar Crowded This Week, With Nike, FedEx, KB Home Seen Reporting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com