31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares jumped 58% to $7.09 after the company reported topline Phase 2 bone mineral density data for EB613.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) surged 23.4% to $7.37. Orphazyme announced Goldman Sachs aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments in the company increased to 5.8% as of June 16, 2021 and was reduced to less than 5% as of June 17, 2021.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 21.7% to $4.9650. Hearing Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $26 price target.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares climbed 16.8% to $19.24.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) gained 16.8% to $31.41.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) rose 16.6% to $5.77. The OLB Group announced a new NFT solutions platform to help companies.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 15.4% to $15.22. Loop Industries announced plans to form a strategic partnership with SK global chemical Co. Ltd to bring sustainable and circular plastics to the Asian market.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) gained 12.8% to $2.64.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) jumped 11.1% to $28.76. AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED's Orpathys (savolitinib) has been granted conditional approval in China to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) climbed 10.5% to $1.16 after it was disclosed company director Robert Pons bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 per share.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) surged 9.5% to $26.35.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) surged 9.1% to $6.68.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 9.1% to $18.46.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 8.6% to $0.5866 after jumping 10% on Tuesday. The company reported a narrower FY21 loss.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 8.3% to $2.49 after the company reported collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical to conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 Patients with intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 6.3% to $42.51 after Reuters reported that the company received approval to list on Hong Kong Exchange.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 6% to $2.0101 after Stuart Rich disclosed a 16.84% active stake In the company.

Losers

  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) shares dipped 33.2% to $6.53 after the company announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in patients with secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 27.4% to $11.82. ALFI shares jumped 108% on Tuesday after the company announced a $2 million buyback.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 26.5% to $5.14. Torchlight Energy Resources shares dipped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced an amendment to its At-The-Market offering deal with Roth Capital. The offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 19.5% to $5.11 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
  • Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) dipped 19.1% to $42.53 after the company disclosed preliminary results from Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050.
  • Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares fell 17.4% to $1.14. Tempest Therapeutics and Millendo Therapeutics reported approval of merger.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 14.9% to $2.6650. Adial Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dipped 12.9% to $32.08 as the company priced 3,155,000 share common stock offering at $31.70 per share.
  • Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) fell 11.8% to $5.33 after the company priced its $6.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) dropped 10.5% to $31.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings and issued weak FY22 EPS guidance.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 9.3% to $3.8299 after jumping over 18% on Tuesday. The company recently announced LOI to acquire Stateside.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dropped 8.1% to $12.30. Aemetis said it is negotiating supply of 1.6 million metric tonnes per year of carbon dioxide for carbon sequestration at California biofuels plant sites.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) fell 7.1% to $19.98. Full Truck Alliance shares surged 13% on Tuesday after the company priced 82.5 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $19 per ADS in its initial public offering. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) fell 6.5% to $7.18 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.

