AWS, Salesforce Extend Collaboration To Drive Developer Experiences, Introduce New Applications
- Amazon. com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce.com Inc (NASDAQ: CRM) significantly expanded their partnership.
- The extension will help customers use the complete set of Salesforce and AWS abilities to quickly build and deploy powerful new business applications that accelerate digital transformation.
- Developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications that extend the power of both platforms.
- Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) directly in new applications for sales, service, and industry vertical use cases.
- The customers can purchase out-of-the-box solutions with the new offerings directly from Salesforce and then consume the integrated AWS services on a pay-as-you-go basis.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.11% at $3,509.14, while CRM shares traded lower by 0.79% at $241.18 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.