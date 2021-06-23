 Skip to main content

Dogness Wins $1M Order For Smart CAM Treaters

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
  • Pet products developer Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZhas said that a major retailer plans to purchase its Smart CAM Treaters. 
  • Dogness expects the initial order to be valued at approximately $1 million.
  • With close to 600 locations, the customer is one of the most prominent retailers in the U.S.
  • Smart CAM Treaters has active treat-dispensing options, two-way audio, wide-angle HD 2.4G WIFI camera night vision, a free app for instant social sharing, etc.
  • “This latest large order reflects the significant sales momentum we are driving in our business, led by the strong demand for our smart pet-tech products,” Silong Chen, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: DOGZ shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $2.06 on the last check Wednesday.

