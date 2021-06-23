Dogness Wins $1M Order For Smart CAM Treaters
- Pet products developer Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has said that a major retailer plans to purchase its Smart CAM Treaters.
- Dogness expects the initial order to be valued at approximately $1 million.
- With close to 600 locations, the customer is one of the most prominent retailers in the U.S.
- Smart CAM Treaters has active treat-dispensing options, two-way audio, wide-angle HD 2.4G WIFI camera night vision, a free app for instant social sharing, etc.
- “This latest large order reflects the significant sales momentum we are driving in our business, led by the strong demand for our smart pet-tech products,” Silong Chen, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: DOGZ shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $2.06 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks