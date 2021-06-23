 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AgroFresh Solutions Partners With Know Hub Chile

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
AgroFresh Solutions Partners With Know Hub Chile
  • AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFShas announced an exclusive global licensing agreement with Know Hub Chile, a nonprofit organization that collaborates to transform science into innovation.
  • The agreement will cover testing and potentially commercializing patent-pending technology for superficial scald control in apples and pears.
  • Existing solutions to prevent scald (chilling injuries to pome fruits typically experienced during storage) often include Ethoxyquin or Diphenylamine (DPA). These antioxidant solutions have residue levels and are banned from use in the European Union.
  • The new technology may provide a naturally derived solution to manage scald available for drench, dip, and fogging applications.
  • “By commercializing more plant-based solutions and leveraging our deep global post-harvest expertise, AgroFresh continues its commitment to help reduce food loss and waste for pome fruit across the produce industry,” said Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: AGFS shares are trading lower by 0.24% at $2.07 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGFS)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
AgroFresh Solutions: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com