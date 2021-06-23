Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 122 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:KEQU) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) traded up 16.83% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $266.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.