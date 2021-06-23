 Skip to main content

Farmmi To Jointly Invest In RMB20M New Urban Distribution Company

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
Farmmi To Jointly Invest In RMB20M New Urban Distribution Company
  • Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMIhas entered into a strategic investment and cooperation agreement, through its subsidiary Farmmi Enterprise Management Co Ltd., with Sigma Holding Co Ltd, and Hangzhou Xuyue Interactive Culture and Media Co Ltd.
  • The partners will jointly invest in establishing a new urban distribution company as part of a 50-year agreement.
  • The new company will initially have a total registered capital of RMB 20 million before September 30, 2021.
  • Through the agreement, Farmmi will invest RMB 5 million, accounting for 25% of the total registered capital of the new company.
  • “We have conducted extensive market research and have a plan in place to ensure we move quickly and begin capturing our share of the large distribution opportunity,” said Yefang Zhang, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 3.49% at $0.47 on the last check Wednesday.

