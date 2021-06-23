Marriott Vacations Raises Q2 Contract Sales Outlook
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) has raised its second-quarter contract sales guidance to $345 million-$355 million, from previously stated guidance of $320 million-$340 million.
- Occupancies and tours continued to grow sequentially in the second quarter from the first quarter, and volume per guest (VPG) remained well above the 2019 levels.
- Combined Owner and Preview reservations on the books for the second half of 2021 are 15% higher than in 2019.
- The Company will report financial results for Q2 2021 on or about July 28, 2021.
- Price action: VAC shares traded higher by 1.87% at $163.24 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance