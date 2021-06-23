 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hong Kong's Logistics Firm Lalamove Files Privately For $1B US IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Hong Kong's Logistics Firm Lalamove Files Privately For $1B US IPO
  • Hong Kong’s on-demand logistics and delivery firm, Lalamove, or Huolala, has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise a minimum of $1 billion to tap the pandemic induced e-commerce demand surge, Bloomberg reports.
  • Recently, Chinese trucking startup Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE: YMMraised $1.6 billion in its U.S. IPO and climbed 13% in its debut. E-commerce giant JD.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: JD) shipping and delivery unit JD Logistics Inc. went public in Hong Kong in May in a $3.6 billion share sale.
  • Lalamove provides van-hailing and courier services on demand. It operates in over 20 markets across Asia, Latin America, and the U.S. with a pool of over 700,000 driver-partners.
  • Lalamove raised $515 million in 2020 from investors, including Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital, and Shunwei Capital. It had been seeking a valuation of $8 billion at the time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FPX + IPO)

LegalZoom Aims To Raise $516M At $5B Valuation In Second US IPO Attempt: Reuters
Software Database Firm Couchbase Files For US IPO: Reuters
Daniel Loeb-Backed SentinelOne Targets US IPO At Over $7B Valuation: Reuters
AiHuiShou International Prices IPO At $14 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
Peter Thiel-Backed Psychedelic Firm Atai Sets Terms For US IPO, Sees $2.3B Valuation
China's Uber, Didi Chuxing Could Command Valuation Over $70B Based On IPO Documents: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com