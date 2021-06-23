Lizhi Announces Podcast Launch On Tencent's WeScenario
- Chinese online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI) announced its vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, has officially launched on Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeScenario in-car platform.
- Tencent's WeScenario is a light, app-based Internet of Vehicles (IoV) ecosystem that provided a set of native application frameworks particularly tailored for driving scenarios by leveraging WeChat Mini Programs.
- WeScenario relied on cloud-based updates, which did not require download and installation. It quickly transmitted Internet services and content to vehicles, helping LIZHI Podcast's audio content smoothly and rapidly stream for improved 'in-car digital experience.
- Price action: LIZI shares traded higher by 5.37% at $6.47 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media