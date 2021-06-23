 Skip to main content

WEX Bags New Fleet Card Agreement With California
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 10:02am   Comments
  • Financial technology service provider WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) has won California state-wide fleet card contract from California's Department of General Services (DGS) and the Office of Fleet and Asset Management (OFAM).
  • The program will provide California state agencies and other eligible local government users convenient payment tools, reporting, and analytics to support their purchasing of fuel, electric vehicle charging, and other fleet-related expenses.
  • Price action: WEX shares are trading higher by 1.05% at $199.86 on the last check Wednesday.

