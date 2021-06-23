 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IBM, Indian Institute of Science Collaborate To Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In India
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
IBM, Indian Institute of Science Collaborate To Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In India
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) and premier academic research institution Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the launch of the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area.  
  • The lab is at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka.
  •  Students and faculty across departments of the institute will work with IBM Research scientists to conduct cutting-edge research.
  • The research will help organizations leverage the true power of the hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless, and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI).
  • Price action: IBM closed lower by 0.2% at $146.36 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

This Week's Market Recap: June 18, 2021
Accenture Bags $112M Task Order For Federal Cyberattack Protection
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: IBM
In Honor Of Ned Beatty: 'The World Is A College Of Corporations'
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On IBM, Trade Desk And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com