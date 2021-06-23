Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The current account report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a $188.5 billion deficit in the fourth quarter, a gap of $207.0 billion is expected for the first quarter.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index falling to 67.9 in June from 68.1 in the previous month.
- Data on new home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New home sales are expected to re-accelerate, to a 881,000 annual rate in May from April's 863,000.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.
