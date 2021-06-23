Xpeng Said To Get Nod For $2B Hong Kong Listing

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a dual primary listing in the city, Bloomberg reported — citing people with knowledge of the matter.

What Happened: Xpeng could raise as much as $2 billion from the listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year, as per the report.

Xpeng’s listing in the Asian financial hub is a dual primary one and not a secondary listing as the company does not satisfy the two-year listing track record required for it to pursue a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The company went public in New York only last year.

Why It Matters: Companies such as Xpeng, which operate in a cash-intensive industry, are seeking to raise further money without the accompanying financial burden. Xpeng, which has an SUV named G3 and a sedan named P7, unveiled its third mass-produced electric sedan model called the P5 in April.

It was reported in March that the Chinese EV trio of Xpeng, Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) has hired investment advisors for their Hong Kong IPOs.

Chinese companies that are listed in the U.S. are also pursuing a listing in Hong Kong in order to expand their investor base closer to home. Additionally, it will serve to remove the overhang of a U.S. regulatory clampdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Price Action: Xpeng shares closed 8.3% lower in Tuesday’s trading session at $39.99.

