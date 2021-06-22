Wish Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest, Alongside Clover Health, BlackBerry, AMC

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: ContextLogic, an e-commerce company that operates the Wish platform, continued to be the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,423 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Medical insurance technology company Clover Health was a distant second with 878 mentions, followed by Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry with 732 mentions. BlackBerry is set to announce its first-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Satellite communications company Globalstar Inc.(NYSE: GSAT) and retailer Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) are among the new stocks that are seeing high interest on the forum.

See Also: Why WISH Stock Looks To Break Out

Why It Matters: ContextLogic continues to be a favorite with retail investors due to its high level of institutional ownership and the amount of short interest on the stock.

Clover Health is seeing renewed interest after the company acknowledged in a regulatory filing that the recent momentum in its stock could be the result of a short squeeze.

Globalstar shares rose after B. Riley initiated coverage on the company and announced a price target well above its current level.

Price Action: ContextLogic shares closed unchanged in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $13.50, but rose almost 1.9% in the after-hours session to $13.75.

Clover Health shares closed almost 12.4% higher in the regular trading session at $12.63 and further rose almost 1.4% in the after-hours session to $12.80.

BlackBerry shares closed almost 4.8% higher in the regular trading session at $13.41, but declined 0.6% in the after-hours session to $13.33.

Read Next: Jim Cramer Continues The Ape-Tease: Surprised 'Memesters Having Such A Hard Time Propping Up AMC'