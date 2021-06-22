Creative Roots, Fintech Expertise: OLB Group Does it Again

From concept to reality since Day 1.

Since its inception in 1993, OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) has provided full-service creative solutions to top Fortune 500 companies like AT&T (NYSE: T) and Merrill Lynch (NYSE:BAC). It’s no surprise that it is finding tremendous success with current day internet solutions as well — an extension of its expertise and years-long experience in branding.

With the dramatic rise in online shopping, e-commerce has transformed the retail space in recent years with over 2.14 billion global digital buyers projected in the year 2021. Yet even with this number of digital buyers, studies show that over 30% of small businesses in America do not have a website...yet

As one of its many in-house services, OLB is able to provide branded websites to small and large merchants alike by developing, operating, hosting and marketing e-commerce retail websites. On a much larger scale, its cloud-based omnichannel platform ShopFast enables retailers to connect to a 24/7 global marketplace with a cohesive brand strategy. Each of these channels — whether it be through B2B, B2C or mobile app — capture important information so that companies can deliver an authentic and convenient experience on every platform.

Yet OLB Group doesn’t just focus on one aspect of online shopping. Rather, it aims to cultivate an entire ecosystem of digital commerce needs for its retailers, leaning into a “one-stop” shopping experience. For example, OLB Group also focuses on payment logistics. Its payment processing solution eVance houses SecurePay, a mobile payment gateway offering enhanced security and automated billings. Verified by Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), it is a safe and trusted technology for all business owners.

Outside of retailers, its platform CrowdPay affords users the ability to launch its own equity crowdfunding portal all with the drag and drop of your computer mouse. A previously complicated process, CrowdPay focuses on single pay solutions, real estate crowdfunding, reward crowdfunding and even donation crowdfunding.

However, perhaps what makes OLB Group stand out is not just the services offered, but the actual process in which those services are provided. Website protocols are designed so that the average business owner can operate them without the help of a full-scale IT team, saving both time and money in the long run. No confusing data management systems, reading user manuals or having to teach employees its functions are required. Should the new customer need customized options that would be best handled on a person to person basis, OLB’s onboarding team is available. Not to mention, OLB Group offerings feature a quick turnaround time: a site can be created within days and be fully operational in less than two weeks with no startup fees necessary.

What could be next for this dynamic company? Most recently, the OLB Group has announced its intent to include AI-based analytics so that small and medium-sized merchants can use algorithms to predict consumer behavior. Better understanding how customers browse and buy will only strengthen the impact of its platforms. By capitalizing on its creative roots, OLB’s development teams intend to stay at the forefront of Fintech innovation.