Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
This Pizza Stock Has Better 10-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

Many investors tend to go to tech companies for long-term growth. However, if you invested in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) 10 years ago, you would have better returns than if you invested that money in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock.

Here’s how the returns break down:

From June, 2011 to Current:

  • Apple is up from $11.64 a share to $133.37 (split adjusted) for a return of about 1,045%.
  • Microsoft’s stock is up from $24.30 to $264.96 for a return of about 990%.
  • Neflix’s stock is up from $35.10 to $510.72, for a return of about 1,355%.
  • And finally … Domino’s Pizza stock is up from $24.79 to $459.58, for a return of about 1,753%.

This means that if you invested $1,000 in Domino’s Pizza stock in June of 2011, the investment would be worth roughly $18,538.92 today.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

