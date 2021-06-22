 Skip to main content

Hailiang Education Partners With Ruijie Networks

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
  • Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLGhas entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ruijie Networks Co Ltd, a Chinese information and communications technology infrastructure and solution provider.
  • The agreement covers education digitalization and development of Hailiang’s “Smart Campus Operation System.”
  • The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Both the parties have agreed to establish a “Teaching Innovation Experimental Base” to conduct exchanges and collaboration in research, achievement sharing, application, and other aspects of technology related to education informatization.
  • “Based on our extensive experience in China’s education industry, Hailiang Education and Ruijie Networks anticipate to further our cooperation in a deeper and broader level by sharing resources in our advantageous areas, boost the R&D and the designing of innovative technologies and solutions in line with scenario-oriented applications in education and teaching,” said Junwei Chen, Hailiang CEO.
  • Price action: HLG shares are trading lower by 0.01% at $39.04 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Education Small Cap General

