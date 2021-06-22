Mattel Introduces Crossed Signals To Its Games Portfolio
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has introduced Crossed Signals, a fast-paced, electronic light and sound matching game for players age eight years and older.
- Crossed Signals is the newest game to join the Mattel Games lineup, which includes UNO, Pictionary, Magic 8 Ball, Rock’ Em Sock’ Em Robots, and more.
- Crossed Signals challenges the players to try and match light and voice commands using the joysticks before the timer runs out.
- “With more people seeking active and social gameplay options than ever before, Crossed Signals gets players up on their feet for an exciting and interactive challenge, perfect for indoor and outdoor game nights,” said Ray Adler, Vice President, Mattel.
- Price action: MAT shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $19.46 on the last check Tuesday.
