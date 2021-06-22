 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cadence Reveals New AWR Design Environment Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Cadence Reveals New AWR Design Environment Platform
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNSintroduced AWR Design Environment Version 16 (V16) with cross-platform interoperability. 
  • It supports RF to millimeter-wave (mmWave) intellectual property (RF IP) integration for heterogeneous technology development across the Cadence® Virtuoso® design platform and the Allegro® PCB and IC package design platforms.
  • The V16 release also introduces seamless integration with the Clarity 3D Solver and Celsius™ Thermal Solver, delivering free capacity for electrothermal performance analysis of large-scale and complex RF systems.
  • The new AWR Design Environment, including Microwave Office® circuit design software, enables customers to design 5G wireless and connected systems for automotive, radar systems, and semiconductor technologies and get to market faster.
  • Platform and solver integration in the V16 release provides a 50% reduction in turnaround time (TAT) compared to competing workflows.
  • Price action: CDNS shares traded higher by 1.33% at $133.89 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDNS)

AI Solutions Provider EdgeCortix Deploys Cadence Tools for Chip Designing
Cadence Design Systems Reveals 3rd Gen 112G-LR PAM4 SerDes IP Under TSM's 5-NM Technology for Hyper-Scale Data Centers
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cadence Extends Arm Partnership To Drive Hyperscale Computing, 5G Communications SoC Development
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com