Cadence Reveals New AWR Design Environment Platform
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) introduced AWR Design Environment Version 16 (V16) with cross-platform interoperability.
- It supports RF to millimeter-wave (mmWave) intellectual property (RF IP) integration for heterogeneous technology development across the Cadence® Virtuoso® design platform and the Allegro® PCB and IC package design platforms.
- The V16 release also introduces seamless integration with the Clarity 3D Solver and Celsius™ Thermal Solver, delivering free capacity for electrothermal performance analysis of large-scale and complex RF systems.
- The new AWR Design Environment, including Microwave Office® circuit design software, enables customers to design 5G wireless and connected systems for automotive, radar systems, and semiconductor technologies and get to market faster.
- Platform and solver integration in the V16 release provides a 50% reduction in turnaround time (TAT) compared to competing workflows.
- Price action: CDNS shares traded higher by 1.33% at $133.89 on the last check Tuesday.
