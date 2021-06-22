WISeKey Partners With Seven Drone Technology Companies To Launch DRONES4SEC European Federation Today
- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) collaborated with Obvious Technologies, Onera, Orange Cyber Defense, Photonis, Shark Robotics, and Hoveseen, as founding members under Parrot’s presidency, to create DRONES4SEC, the first European Sovereign Federation for public safety and security drones across the land, air, and marine applications.
- DRONES4SEC aimed to define the standards of trust, cybersecurity, and data protection from the rising use of security drones.
- DRONES4SEC will launch today at 4 Place Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006, Paris, France.
- Price action: WKEY shares traded lower by 3.13% at $7.28 on the last check Tuesday.
