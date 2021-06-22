 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expand HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expand HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPEextends hybrid cloud leadership with the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to deliver comprehensive on-premises offerings for scalable and secure cloud services that drive greater agility, simplicity, and productivity at a lower cost.
  • The innovations span applications, security, silicon, and software with automated, cloud-native abilities in just a few clicks and managed in a unified platform.
  • These innovations enable customers to transform and modernize their workloads to a cloud operating model, optimize and secure applications from edge to cloud, and achieve a future-ready position capable of addressing and leveraging all forms of data, regardless of location.
  • HPE revealed a set of innovations to the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, including HPE GreenLake Lighthouse, Project Aurora, Silicon on-Demand, Compute Cloud Console
  • Additionally, HPE announced new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications across industries, like 5G, electronic medical records, financial services, data and risk analytics, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI).
  • Price action: HPE shares traded lower by 0.92% at $14.60 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPE)

AMD's Stock Forms Powerful Chart Pattern, Options Traders Pile In
The Week May Be Starting Slowly But Do Not Let That Mislead You
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hewlett Packard
What Does Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Debt Look Like?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Minutes
5 Stocks To Watch For June 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com