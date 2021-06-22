 Skip to main content

EVO Payments Introduces ACH Transaction Processing For PayFabric
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • Payment technology and services provider EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOPlaunched EVO ACH to enable merchants to send and receive debit payments directly to and from a customer's bank account.
  • EVO ACH is integrated into EVO's proprietary payment gateway, PayFabric, allowing EVO's merchants to seamlessly offer their customers an additional payment method.
  • EVO ACH's integration into a merchant's website and third-party applications will lead to a fully streamlined payment experience with transaction support, including mail orders, telephone orders, eCommerce websites, and recurring subscriptions.
  • EVO Payments' merchants will benefit from its enhanced digital payments offering, which will reduce friction with their customers, increase the timeliness of payments, and significantly reduce administrative costs, President (the Americas) Brendan Tansill said.
  • Price action: EVOP shares traded higher by 0.73% at $28.81 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

