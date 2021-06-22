Inpixon's Smart Office App Bags Purchase Order From Media, Entertainment Conglomerate
- A global media and entertainment conglomerate with a portfolio of movie, cable, and network television, sports, and news brands chose Indoor Intelligence company Inpixon's (NASDAQ: INPX) smart office app for implementation multiple corporate campuses, including its global headquarters.
- The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
- Inpixon acquired the intelligent office app in the recent CXApp transaction.
- Inpixon will deploy its location-aware employee app to assist the customer with a successful transition back to the office through an intelligent, innovative, and connected workplace via a single app for all employee needs.
- The implementation will include hundreds of Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) beacons for proximity detection and positioning and allow users to book rooms simply by waving their phone over NFC-enabled stickers using CXApp's native Book It features.
- Inpixon's smart office app also recently won a multi-year seven-figure contract from a significant European-based commercial and retail banking firm.
- Price action: INPX shares traded lower by 3.54% at $1.09 on the last check Tuesday.
