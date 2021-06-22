 Skip to main content

Kandi Technologies Group: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:23am   Comments
In Q1, Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted sales of $15.98 million. Earnings were up 334.04%, but Kandi Technologies Group still reported an overall loss of $22.85 million. Kandi Technologies Group collected $32.39 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $5.26 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Kandi Technologies Group's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Kandi Technologies Group posted an ROCE of -0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Kandi Technologies Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Kandi Technologies Group's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Kandi Technologies Group reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.08/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.02/share.

 

