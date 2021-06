Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

(NASDAQ:CEMI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 6.57% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) stock drifted down 5.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.10.

(NASDAQ:BDTX) shares set a new yearly low of $12.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.12. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEON) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

