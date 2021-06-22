 Skip to main content

Market Overview

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:10am
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) - P/E: 9.18
  2. General Motors (NYSE:GM) - P/E: 9.58
  3. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 6.62
  4. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) - P/E: 3.82
  5. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) - P/E: 9.89

This quarter, Zumiez experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.68 in Q4 and is now 1.03. Zumiez does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

General Motors's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.25, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.55%, which has increased by 0.41% from 4.14% last quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.9, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.83. Big 5 Sporting Goods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Qurate Retail's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.48, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.59. Qurate Retail does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Vista Outdoor saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.03 in Q3 to 1.02 now. Vista Outdoor does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Thank You

