Philip Morris Moves Headquarters To Connecticut

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Philip Morris Moves Headquarters To Connecticut
  • Cigarette and tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PMsaid it is relocating its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York.
  • The move is expected to bring about 200 jobs to the state.
  • The new headquarters will be operational by summer 2022.
  • The headquarters will house the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions.
  • "Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem-solving," said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: PM shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $100.43 on the last check Tuesday.

