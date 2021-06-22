 Skip to main content

Wireless Telecom's Boonton Marks Signal Generation Market Debut With SGX1000 RF Signal Generator
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 9:15am   Comments
  • Wireless Telecom Group Inc's (NYSE: WTT) Boonton brand forayed the signal generation market by introducing the SGX1000 RF Signal Generator.
  • The SGX1000 RF Signal Generator was a new series of instruments that combine high-performance signal generation abilities with an intuitive user interface.
  • The unique, proprietary blend of direct digital and direct analog synthesis enables ultra-fine frequency resolution, lightning-fast frequency switching, ultra-low phase noise and jitter, and superior reliability.
  • The SGX1000 series brings high-performance signal generation at an affordable price for general use in the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries.
  • The SGX1000 series covers a frequency range from 10 MHz to 18 GHz and provides superior performance in several areas, including six µs frequency switching, the phase noise of -123 dBc/Hz at 3 GHz with a 10 kHz offset, and 55 fs jitter.
  • The instrument's intuitive user interface with multi-touch display enables easy access to controls to perform frequency, power sweeps, and configure amplitude, frequency, phase, and pulse modulation settings.
  • Price action: WTT shares closed higher by 2.27% at $2.25 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

