Wireless Telecom's Boonton Marks Signal Generation Market Debut With SGX1000 RF Signal Generator
- Wireless Telecom Group Inc's (NYSE: WTT) Boonton brand forayed the signal generation market by introducing the SGX1000 RF Signal Generator.
- The SGX1000 RF Signal Generator was a new series of instruments that combine high-performance signal generation abilities with an intuitive user interface.
- The unique, proprietary blend of direct digital and direct analog synthesis enables ultra-fine frequency resolution, lightning-fast frequency switching, ultra-low phase noise and jitter, and superior reliability.
- The SGX1000 series brings high-performance signal generation at an affordable price for general use in the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries.
- The SGX1000 series covers a frequency range from 10 MHz to 18 GHz and provides superior performance in several areas, including six µs frequency switching, the phase noise of -123 dBc/Hz at 3 GHz with a 10 kHz offset, and 55 fs jitter.
- The instrument's intuitive user interface with multi-touch display enables easy access to controls to perform frequency, power sweeps, and configure amplitude, frequency, phase, and pulse modulation settings.
- Price action: WTT shares closed higher by 2.27% at $2.25 on Monday.
