 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Performance Food Raises Q4 Sales Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Performance Food Raises Q4 Sales Outlook
  • Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGChas raised fourth-quarter FY 2021 sales guidance, expecting net sales to be at least $8.8 billion versus the prior expectation of at least $8.2 billion.
  • The consensus analyst estimate for sales is $8.22 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be ~$190 million compared to the previous projection of ~ $185 million.
  • Performance Food expects the adverse impact of COVID-19 to continue and affect their business.
  • Price action: PFGC shares are trading lower by 2.99% at $47.37 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFGC)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com