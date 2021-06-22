 Skip to main content

Fisker Set To Join Russell 3000 Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • Electric vehicle maker, Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR), is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index.
  • The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 18.
  • “Fisker has the right strategy to design, develop, produce and deliver innovative electric vehicles for a rapidly expanding global market in a capital-efficient way,” said Henrik Fisker, Chief Executive Officer.
  • The company plans to launch at least four new vehicles into the market before 2025.
  • Price action: FSR shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $17.36 on the last check Tuesday.

