48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 5:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares jumped 85.4% to close at $61.72 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Unifrax for $61.10 per share.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBR) gained 73.4% to settle at $9.40.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 58.2% to close at $9.92 after the company provided a business update on its proposed business combination timing and payment date for its preferred stock dividend.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shares surged 49.3% to settle at $57.65 after CNH Industrial announced it will acquire the company for $58 per share in cash.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) jumped 46.8% to settle at $17.06 in sympathy with the overall market as it rebounded from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 24.6% to close at $6.12 after the company announced an agreement with Tesla for 20 Ehomes.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 21.7% to settle at $9.65.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 21.1% to close at $5.06.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares surged 19.7% to close at $3.16.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) gained 19.1% to settle at $3.68. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $3.7 to $7.8.
  • Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) jumped 19% to close at $5.63 after dropping around 5% on Friday.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) climbed 18.5% to settle at $27.68. Smith & Wesson Brands gained 17% on Friday after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) jumped 18.4% to close at $13.50.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) jumped 17.4% to close at $3.91. 1847 Goedeker, last week, reported May 2021 sales of $44.3 million, up 41.9% year-on-year.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) gained 17.1% to close at $42.61 after various analysts initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) jumped 15.6% to close at $6.29.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) gained 14.6% to settle at $4.23.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 14.4% to close at $75.06 in sympathy with the price of oil on increased demand.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 13.7% to settle at $25.17 after the company reported a predictive biomarker response from its Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.
  • North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 13.6% to close at $16.04 in sympathy with the price of oil on increased demand.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) climbed 12.8% to settle at $3.17. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 11.7% to close at $4.20 as the company announced that positive results from a Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) were published in Nature's Translational Psychiatry.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 7.2% to close at $2.54. Luokung Technology shares jumped 22% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary eMapgo entered into a contract to deliver a new generation traffic control network and smart highway demonstration project for the Changjiu Expressway.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) shares tumbled 20.7% to settle at $2.15 on Monday. Code Chain New Continent, earlier during the month, reported a joint venture with Zhongyou Technology, Ltd to 'pursue the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining with zero carbon footprint.'
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) fell 19% to close at $12.57.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares dropped 16.9% to close at $4.12 on Monday.
  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) shares fell 16.7% to close at $29.00 on Monday after the company reported topline data from Phase 2b/3 Saturn-1 trial evaluating TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) in patients with Demodex blepharitis.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 15.7% to settle at $3.75.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 15.5% to close at $3.87. The company recently announced it was granted its first disease treatment patent by the USPTO on June 7, 2021. The company also announced it cancer treatment project secured multi-million dollar funds.
  • AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE: RERE) shares tumbled 15.4% to close at $14.56 on Monday. AiHuiShou International, last week, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) fell 15.2% to close at $5.62. Quest Resource recently announced plans to acquire the assets of an Atlanta-based independent environmental services company.
  • 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dipped 14.7% to close at $2.26.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) declined 14.3% to settle at $23.45.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) dropped 13.9% to close at $2.41.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) dipped 13.85 to settle at $2.44.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 13.7% to close at $8.17. BIT Mining recently said it completed cash offer for shares of Loto Interactive.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 13.2% to close at $2.77.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 12.4% to settle at $3.52.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) dropped 12.4% to close at $10.12. Spruce Biosciences recently reported publication of Phase 2 results for tildacerfont in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 12.2% to settle at $5.10. Super League Gaming will join Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) declined 11.8% to close at $14.56 after dropping around 12% on Friday.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 11.3% to close at $3.22.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) slipped 11.2% to close at $2.38. Qudian, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) declined 11.1% to settle at $6.52. Orphazyme A S shares dipped around 50% on Friday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and also cut its FY2021 outlook.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 10.1% to settle at $8.12.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) dipped 9.7% to settle at $583.67. China Central Bank said banks and payment firms must not provide services including opening accounts, registration, transaction, clearing and settlement for cryptocurrency related speculations.
  • United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) slipped 6.7% to close at $15.67.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 5.2% to close at $4.70 after a report suggested the company was rejected in a Supreme Court bid to revive Vascepa patents.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

