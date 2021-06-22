Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are expected to decline to a 5.715 annual rate in May from April's 5.850 million.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 17 in June from 18 in the previous month.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for May will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
