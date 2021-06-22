 Skip to main content

Jim Cramer Continues The Ape-Tease: Surprised 'Memesters Having Such A Hard Time Propping Up AMC'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 1:56am   Comments
CNBC host Jim Cramer is continuing to tease AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: AMC) newer shareholders — retail investors who call themselves “apes.”

What Happened: Cramer said on Twitter that he was surprised that the retail investors are having “such a hard time,” propping up the movie theatre chain’s shares. He doubted whether it was due to Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) not giving the apes “the first dibs” versus Disney +.

The “Mad Money” host also took a dig at AMC Entertainment’s newer investors, saying that “apes stay in the zoo.”

In a blog post on TheStreet.com, Cramer called the retail investors “horrendous stock pickers.”

The television personality warned that the ability of retail investors to boost stock prices could fade in the coming weeks, citing some of their failed recommendations from the discussions on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

Why It Matters: WallStreetBets is best known for short squeezes in stocks like AMC Entertainment and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). Shares of the two companies have surged amid the retail trading frenzy.

AMC Entertainment’s year-to-date returns stand at 2,526.9%, while GameStop’s stock has returned year-to-date gains of 963.5%.

Cramer’s latest tweets reflect a continuation of his tirade against the WSB community.

Last week, Cramer advised the Reddit investors to “keep their firepower” for AMC Entertainment and GameStop, as “too much money” was being lost on other stonks — stocks that are favored by retail investors.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed 6% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $55.69 and further declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $55.60.

GameStop shares closed almost 6.3% lower in the regular trading session at $200.37.

Photo by Tojosan on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: apes Jim Cramer Reddit Short Squeeze stonks wallstreetbetsNews Media Best of Benzinga

